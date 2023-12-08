Suspect points gun at 7-eleven cashier during robbery in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police have released surveillance video of a suspect pointing a handgun at a 7-eleven employee during a robbery in Rockville.
Montgomery County Police continue to investigate a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, December 2, at a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Baltimore Road. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Suspect pictured in Rockville 7-eleven robbery
Police arrived on the scene around 11:34 p.m. for the report of a commercial armed robbery. According to police, the suspect entered the business and displayed a gray handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at an employee and demanded him to open the cash register. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black jacket with a rose on the back and a black mask.