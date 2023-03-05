Suspect, officer exchange gunfire in Southeast DC: police

An investigation is underway after a suspect and D.C. police officer exchanged gunfire in Southeast on Saturday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Mellon Street near 5th Street.

Once there, officers began canvassing the area, and one the officers spotted a suspect in an alleyway.

Police say that suspect started firing a gun, prompting the officer to return fire.

No one was hit by either the suspect's or the officer's gunshots.

The suspect then fled the scene, and investigators are still searching for that suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.