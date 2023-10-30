Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through northern Virginia after attempted abduction

After an attempted abduction and a high-speed chase in northern Virginia, police say an individual is now in custody.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call for an abduction just before 2 p.m. Monday. The suspect allegedly sped off on the Loudoun County Parkway – leading police all the way onto I-495 north into Fairfax County.

The sheriff's office said the driver bailed out of the black Hummer they were driving near Chain Bridge Road and Flint Hill Road, and tried to carjack another vehicle before being taken into custody. The sheriff's office said that the driver struck multiple vehicles during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department and troopers with the Virginia State Police Department helped deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office chase the suspect down.

The entire pursuit lasted just under an hour.

So far, authorities have not revealed the suspect's name or disclosed the charges they're facing.

