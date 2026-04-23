Suspect in killing of 2 year old’s mother identified, due in court

The Brief D.C. court officials say 28‑year‑old Hakeem Jones is charged with second‑degree murder. The child, Royce Hawkins, was found unharmed inside a residence near the scene. Jones is expected to be in court Thursday afternoon.



Jamillah Gales

D.C. court officials have identified the man charged in the killing of a 25‑year‑old mother in northwest Washington as 28‑year‑old Hakeem Jones.

Officers responded to an alley in the 600 block of Kenyon Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday and found Jamillah Gales suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 year old located unharmed after mother found shot dead in alley: DC police

Authorities say they issued an Amber Alert for her 2‑year‑old son, Royce Hawkins, after learning he was missing following the shooting. The child was found unharmed late Wednesday morning inside a residence near the scene.

Police said Jones and another man were in the same residence where the boy was found. Jones was arrested and charged with second‑degree murder. Jones is expected to be in court Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727‑9099 or text tips to 50411.

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