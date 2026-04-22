The Brief Eleven people were injured when a WMATA work vehicle hit a stationary train. Silver Line trains are operating only between Ashburn and Clarendon. Officials warn of significant delays as trains single‑track between McPherson Square and Smithsonian.



Eleven people were injured early Wednesday when a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority work vehicle on Metro’s Silver Line collided with a stationary train at Metro Center, transit officials said.

11 injured after WMATA work vehicle strikes stationary train at Metro Center Station (WMATA)

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after midnight and caused major disruptions to the morning commute.

Metro said Silver Line trains are operating only between Ashburn and Clarendon while crews respond to the incident. Riders traveling toward New Carrollton or Downtown Largo are being advised to transfer to the Orange Line.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 11 injured after WMATA work vehicle strikes stationary train at Metro Center Station

Officials also alerted riders of significant delays in both directions as trains single‑track between McPherson Square and Smithsonian.

Metro Center reopened around 5:15 a.m., but delays continued through the morning.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.