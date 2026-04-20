Class action lawsuit filed over alleged misconduct by MedStar doctor

The Brief A class action lawsuit alleges Dr. James Curtis Roberson engaged in inappropriate medical conduct with patients, including unnecessary exams and improper touching. More than 100 potential plaintiffs across Maryland and Virginia are involved, seeking over $5 million in damages and naming MedStar Health in the suit. The case is ongoing, and MedStar Health has not yet responded to requests for comment.



A local doctor accused of sexual misconduct with patients is now facing a new class action lawsuit.

What we know:

A lawsuit alleges that Dr. James Curtis Roberson engaged in misconduct during visits, including repeated examinations without clinical indication, full-body contact during visits and inappropriate touching outside accepted medical standards.

Lashawn Basham says she was a patient of Dr. Roberson beginning around 2021 or 2022. She sought care from a rheumatologist to manage a chronic autoimmune disorder that caused severe pain. Basham went to MedStar Orthopaedic Institute, where she met Roberson.

Basham says it took time to recognize Dr. Roberson's conduct as improper.

Big picture view:

Basham is one of more than 100 potential plaintiffs in a class action case across Maryland and Virginia, according to the complaint.

They are seeking damages in excess of $5 million and have named both Roberson and MedStar Health in the lawsuit.

"Historically, MedStar Health has prioritized patient safety. We look forward to pursuing this case on behalf of the patients who say they were affected," said Philip Federico, Basham's attorney.

What they're saying:

MedStar Health released the following statement:

We’re grateful to those patients who came forward - we know it took a great deal of courage for them to do so. When we first learned of a patient’s concerns about Dr. Roberson’s behavior in early October 2024, we suspended him immediately.

We will never tolerate inappropriate behavior by our providers, and we will always act quickly to address any allegations of misconduct brought to our attention. We sincerely regret any pain Dr. Roberson’s actions may have caused our patients and their families.