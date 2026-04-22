2 year old located unharmed after mother found shot dead in alley: DC police

D.C. police say a 2‑year‑old boy who was missing after his mother was found shot to death late Tuesday in a northwest alley has been found unharmed.

Authorities identified the child as Royce Hawkins, who had last been seen with his mother around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Kenyon Street NW.

Officers were called around 10:52 p.m. to the 600 block of Kenyon Street, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe an argument with a man preceded the shooting. Police say the suspect may be someone known to the woman. No arrests have been made.

DC police search for missing 2 year old after mother found shot dead in alley (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police thanked the comminty for helping in the search and expect to release an update soon.