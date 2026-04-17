Police identify man killed outside Addison Road Metro station

The Brief Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after an assault with a pipe outside the station. Christopher D. Campbell was also found near the entrance, police said. Nocholas A. Duncan was taken into custody and charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder.



Authorities have identified the man killed in an assault outside the Addison Road Metro station in Capitol Heights early Thursday.

What we know:

Metro Transit Police said 61‑year‑old Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after he was attacked with a pipe near the station entrance. A second victim, 45‑year‑old Christopher D. Campbell, was also found at the scene.

Officers recovered a pipe and took the suspect, 30‑year‑old Nocholas A. Duncan, into custody.

Duncan is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues.

READ MORE: One killed in early morning Metro station attack: police