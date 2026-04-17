Police identify man killed outside Addison Road Metro station
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man killed in an assault outside the Addison Road Metro station in Capitol Heights early Thursday.
What we know:
Metro Transit Police said 61‑year‑old Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after he was attacked with a pipe near the station entrance. A second victim, 45‑year‑old Christopher D. Campbell, was also found at the scene.
Officers recovered a pipe and took the suspect, 30‑year‑old Nocholas A. Duncan, into custody.
Duncan is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues.
READ MORE: One killed in early morning Metro station attack: police
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metro Transit Police Department.