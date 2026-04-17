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Police identify man killed outside Addison Road Metro station

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Updated  April 17, 2026 1:01pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after an assault with a pipe outside the station.
    • Christopher D. Campbell was also found near the entrance, police said.
    • Nocholas A. Duncan was taken into custody and charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man killed in an assault outside the Addison Road Metro station in Capitol Heights early Thursday.

What we know:

Metro Transit Police said 61‑year‑old Stanley G. Hutchinson III died after he was attacked with a pipe near the station entrance. A second victim, 45‑year‑old Christopher D. Campbell, was also found at the scene.

Officers recovered a pipe and took the suspect, 30‑year‑old Nocholas A. Duncan, into custody. 

Duncan is charged with first‑ and second‑degree murder, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues.

READ MORE: One killed in early morning Metro station attack: police

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metro Transit Police Department.

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