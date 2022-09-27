Suspect in murder of Baltimore man fires shots at DC police, barricades self inside house: officers

Authorities say a homicide suspect wanted in the murder of a Baltimore man fired shots at officers before barricading himself inside a home in northeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

Police say 27-year-old Avery Miler fired the shots at officers in the 5300 block of Ames Street around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say Miller is suspected of shooting and killing 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf in August of this year on Call Place in Southeast D.C.

Wolf was a former counselor at Camp Simcha, a camp for children and teens with cancer and other blood disorders. In a statement released after his death, camp officials said Wolf will always be remembered for his "chesed and dedication" to helping others.

Ames Street, between 53rd and 55th Streets, was closed due to the police activity. No injuries to officers or bystanders have been reported.

