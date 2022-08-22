Wanted suspect identified by DC Police for murder of Baltimore man

A suspect wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant has been identified by DC Police in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore man.

Avery Miler, 27, of Southeast D.C. is wanted for the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore.

PHOTOS: Camp Simcha (L), DC Police (R)

DC Police says officers responded to the scene located in the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 10.

At the scene, officers found Wolf who had been shot. Police say he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miler is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

Avery Miler (PHOTOS: MPD)

Camp Simcha, a camp for children battling cancer, blood disorders and chronic illnesses, released a statement on Wolf's death, calling him a "beloved former Camp Simcha counselor" and releasing a photo of Wolf during his time as a counselor.

Photo: Camp Simcha

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

DC Police currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.