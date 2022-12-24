Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

article

The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road.

The suspect who was dressed in medical scrubs, gloves, and a mask entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded entry into the back of the pharmacy.

Police said the employees did not comply, and the suspect fled the pharmacy without taking any property.

Investigators released the following surveillance video of the incident:

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.