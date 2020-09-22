Virginia man charged after drunken wedding fight, cops say

article

A Virginia man is jailed without bond after a drunken fight at a Stafford County wedding, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the Stafford County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Poplar Road on Saturday after a fight was reported.

READ MORE: Stafford County man who pulled knife over taco complaint gets one year

A communications officer had learned that there was a fight at the location among intoxicated wedding guests.

Investigators say 40-year-old Todd Gricher of Burke had become drunker and drunker throughout the day, and he’d been asked to go inside the home and sleep.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Former Marine faces sex crime charges in Stafford County

When he emerged from the house, however, Gricher punched another guest, giving them a black eye.

The sheriff’s office charged Gricher with public intoxication, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

They say Gricher continued to be belligerent at the magistrate’s office – and he was jailed without bond.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



