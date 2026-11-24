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The Brief Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in a Loudoun County homicide investigation. Tyquan Zierre Murchison, 20, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder. The victim, identified as Bahador Sadeghi Nezhad, 36, was shot multiple times.



Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in a Loudoun County homicide investigation following a fatal shooting Monday morning on the 21000 block of Whitfield Place in Sterling.

Tyquan Zierre Murchison, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the scene just before noon Monday.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after man found dead in Loudoun County

Sheriff Mike Chapman said the victim, identified as Bahador Sadeghi Nezhad, 36, of no fixed address, was shot multiple times at fairly close range. Investigators believe he was likely shot with a handgun, though the weapon has not been recovered.

Sadeghi Nezhad was found in the parking lot between the Cascades Library and the Loudoun County Senior Center.

Sheriff's officials said Murchison was located and arrested Monday evening in Leesburg.

"This was a horrific shooting and I am grateful for the outstanding work of our detectives in quickly identifying and apprehending the suspect," Chapman said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Mitchell at 703-777-1021. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or through the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office app.