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The Brief The owners of a Southeast D.C. apartment complex are facing a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Brian Schwalb. The lawsuit claims the owners allowed the building to deteriorate and residents were forced to move out. The owners previously agreed to rehabilitate the property and lease at least half of the units to low-income households.



The owners of an apartment complex in Southeast Washington, D.C., are facing a lawsuit that alleges they allowed the building to deteriorate so severely that residents were forced to move out due to code violations, rodent infestations and suspected mold.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, targets an apartment at 1507-1511 19th Street, Southeast. The lawsuit claims tenants faced hazardous electrical wiring, chronic water leaks and inoperable smoke alarms.

The lawsuit further claims that the conditions violate D.C. law as well as an affordable housing contract that the owners entered into with D.C. According to the lawsuit, real estate developer Sofonias Astatke and his companies bought the apartment complex in 2020 using a loan from the District's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

In connection with the loan, Astatke and his companies signed a contract with the District in which they promised to rehabilitate the property and provide affordable housing for 10 years.

The lawsuit alleges that Astatke did not do the renovations that he promised. Instead, conditions deteriorated, leading the property to sit vacant.

"The owners of this apartment complex promised to provide affordable housing in exchange for a taxpayer-funded loan, but then drove the property into the ground. Every single tenant was forced to move out, and a building that should be home to dozens of DC residents now sits vacant and uninhabitable," said Attorney General Schwalb. "As the District faces a housing crisis, my office will do everything we can to preserve DC’s existing housing supply and ensure property owners uphold their legal obligations to the District, District residents, and District neighborhoods."

In 2020, Astatke, based in Arizona, used his company, Equilibrium Garden Park DC, LLC, to buy the 36-unit complex which has three buildings. Astatke and his company applied for a $3.9 million loan and DHCD financed $780,000 through its Housing Preservation Fund, which provides bridge loans in exchange for a promise to develop, preserve, rehabilitate and maintain the property as affordable housing.

Under the terms of the loan, the owners promised to rehabilitate the property, lease at least half to low-income households at an affordable rate and provide annual reports. Since the contract was signed, the property has not been rehabilitated and the tenants have been displaced, the lawsuit alleges.

With the lawsuit, the attorney general is seeking a court order requiring the owners to make repairs, pay restitution to tenants and pay penalties to D.C. The lawsuit also seeks to reset the 10-year clock on the affordability period established under the contract to ensure the District receives what it was promised.