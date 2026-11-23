The Brief Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Whitfield Place just before noon. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area. Authorities said no suspect is in custody and no lookout description has been issued.



A homicide investigation is underway in Loudoun County after a man was found dead Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Whitfield Place in the Potomac Falls area just before noon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Homicide investigation underway in Loudoun County after man found dead

Sheriff Mike Chapman provided an update to media around 2:15 p.m., explaining that the victim was shot multiple times at fairly close range. He added that investigators believe he was likely shot with a handgun, though the weapon has not been recovered.

The victim was found in the parking lot between the Cascades Library and the Loudoun County Senior Center, though authorities have not confirmed whether those facilities are connected to the incident.

In a social media post, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area. Chapman also clarified that the shooting is believed to be an isolated, non-targeted shooting with no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are examining a white car in the parking lot where an unhoused person had reportedly been living for months – and had not been seen today – to determine if that individual is connected to the case, Chapman said.

Investigators are still working to identify the man and notify next of kin, and are reviewing area surveillance footage after a reporting person alerted authorities.

Authorities said no suspect is in custody and no lookout description has been issued.

School Closures:

A Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 5 that the following schools had entered "Secure the Building" mode due to the law enforcement activity in the surrounding area:

Potomac Falls High School

River Bend Middle School

Potowmack Elementary School

Countryside Elementary School

Lowes Island Elementary School

Algonkian Elementary School

Meadowland Elementary School

Seneca Ridge Middle School

Dominion High School

W.O. Robey High School

Sugarland Elementary School

"The school entered into the status due to police activity in the area that is unrelated to the school," a message from River Bend assistant principal, Eric Fritz, to families reads. "We ask parents and volunteers not to come to the school until advised the status has been lifted. The safety and security of all Loudoun County Public Schools students and employees is our highest priority."