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The Brief Maryland State Police arrested 33-year-old Andre Thompson Jr., of Fort Washington, in connection with an Oct. 11 road rage shooting on the outer loop of I-495 near Allentown Road. Troopers say Thompson, who was driving a Nissan Altima, fired a shot at a woman driving an Acura ILX, striking her in the arm. Thompson was taken into custody without incident on Friday, Nov. 20, in Upper Marlboro and is being held without bond on charges including attempted second-degree murder.



A 33-year-old Fort Washington man is being held without bond on an attempted murder charge after Maryland State Police arrested him in connection with a road rage shooting on the Capital Beltway last month.

What we know:

Andre Thompson Jr., 33, of Fort Washington, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and other related offenses, Maryland State Police announced Monday, Nov. 23. He is currently being held without bond at the Prince George's County Detention Center.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, on the outer loop of I-495 in the area of Allentown Road. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the 4800 block of Allentown Road to assist a woman who had been shot.

According to a preliminary investigation, Thompson was driving a Nissan Altima during an alleged road rage incident when he fired a shot at a woman driving an Acura ILX, striking her in the arm.

Emergency medical crews transported the woman from the scene to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Police said preliminary findings indicate there was no known relationship between Thompson and the victim.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Thompson as the suspected shooter. On Friday, Nov. 20, troopers along with members of the agency's Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E. Team) arrested Thompson without incident in a parking lot in Upper Marlboro.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what sparked the alleged road rage encounter on I-495, whether investigators recovered the firearm used in the shooting or an update on the victim's recovery.

Authorities also have not specified the exact additional charges Thompson faces or announced when he is scheduled to appear in court.

The Highway Gun Crimes Initiative continues to lead the ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101; all callers may remain confidential.