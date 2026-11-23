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The Brief Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains a death investigation.



Police have launched a death investigation after an woman was found fatally shot early Monday in Laurel.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Hunting Lane at 4:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains an active death investigation.