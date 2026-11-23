Death investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Laurel
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LAUREL, Md. - Police have launched a death investigation after an woman was found fatally shot early Monday in Laurel.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Hunting Lane at 4:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains an active death investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police Department.