The Brief Temperatures are expected to fall near or slightly below freezing in D.C. by Wednesday morning. Wet conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day as a coastal storm moves into the region. Drier, warmer weather returns for the weekend, with sunshine pushing temperatures near 60 degrees.



Temperatures across the Washington, D.C. region will drop nearly 20 degrees Tuesday following Monday's 70-degree highs, moving in cooler, drier conditions before a coastal system brings heavy rain on Thanksgiving Day.

Morning temperatures on Tuesday started in the 40s as the last showers from a passing cold front moved off the shore. Cooler, drier air will keep skies sunny throughout the day, with seasonal highs reaching about 52 degrees and breezes adding a slight chill.

Temperatures are expected to fall near or slightly below freezing in D.C. by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will remain dry for holiday travel, with increasing cloud cover and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Wet conditions are expected for Thanksgiving Day as a coastal storm moves into the region. Rain showers are expected to begin Thursday morning and intensify through midday and early afternoon, bringing periods of heavy rain.

The system could drop between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain, with isolated totals up to 3 inches in areas that experience heavier downpours.

The storm is expected to gradually move north late Thursday night into Friday morning, leaving a few lingering showers during the first half of Friday.

Drier, warmer weather returns for the weekend, with sunshine pushing temperatures near 60 degrees by Sunday.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Thanksgiving rain, storms expected following cooler, dry Tuesday