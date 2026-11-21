The Brief A car plowed into three pedestrians in Gaithersburg Saturday night. One man was killed and two were hospitalized. Police said a couple and family friend were walking to a play at nearby Quince Orchard High School.



One person was killed and two are battling life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into three pedestrians outside a Gaithersburg-area high school Saturday night, according to police.

Deadly Gaithersburg crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., according to police outside Quince Orchard High School, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Officials said that three people, a husband, wife and a family friend were walking to a play at the high school when they were hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrians stayed at the scene of the crash, and officers said they were cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not hurt, and police say alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

What we don't know:

None of the victims or the driver have yet been identified.