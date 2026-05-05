Suspect identified after shootout with Secret Service near White House

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The Brief Authorities have identified the man believed to be involved in a dramatic shootout with Secret Service officers near the White House on Monday afternoon. According to reports from Fox News, the suspect is 45-year-old Michael Marx, a Texas resident who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm in the area. Investigators say Marx fled the scene and opened fire, prompting officers to return fire and strike him multiple times; his current condition is unknown.



Authorities have identified the man believed to be involved in a dramatic shootout with Secret Service officers near the White House, an incident that unfolded Monday afternoon on the National Mall.

According to reports from Fox News, the suspect is 45-year-old Michael Marx, a Texas resident who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm in the area.

Law enforcement officials say the encounter began around 3:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, when Secret Service Uniformed Division officers approached him.

Investigators say Marx fled the scene and opened fire, prompting officers to return fire. He was struck multiple times during the exchange. His current condition is unknown.

Dig deeper:

During transport to the hospital, Marx allegedly made derogatory remarks about the White House, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who spoke with ABC News. Authorities have not indicated whether the comments are being considered as part of a broader motive.

Officials also say a juvenile bystander was struck during the incident. The child is expected to recover.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement is working to piece together Marx’s movements and possible motivations. Authorities are also expected to review Marx’s electronic devices and social media activity as part of the ongoing probe.

Pirro indicated that prosecutors intend to charge Marx with assault against a federal officer.

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation.