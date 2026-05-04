Child struck by stray gunfire during Secret Service incident near Washington Monument

The Brief A child was struck by suspect gunfire and is now recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting near the Washington Monument. The incident began when a plainclothes officer reported a suspicious individual, prompting uniformed Secret Service officers to respond around 3:30 p.m. The suspect fled, fired at officers and was shot in return.



A child was struck by gunfire from a suspect and is recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting near 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to Deputy Director of the U.S. Secret Service Matthew Quinn.

What we know:

Quinn said during a press briefing that the incident began around 3:30 p.m., when uniformed officers responded to the area after a plainclothes officer requested backup upon observing a "suspicious" individual believed to be armed.

Quinn also reported that the suspect fled on foot, then drew a firearm and fired toward officers. Preliminary findings indicate that a bullet fired by the suspect struck the juvenile.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who is now hospitalized and recovering as well.

The White House was placed under a short lockdown while authorities examined the situation, according to The Associated Press. Secret Service agents quickly moved reporters from outside into the briefing room for safety.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who was attending an event focused on small businesses, remained inside and continued the program without any pause, per the AP.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided further details regarding the identity of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.