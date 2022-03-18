Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Kingsbrook area of Frederick

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a suspect was hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting took place Friday morning in the Kingsbrook area.

Police say an FCSO deputy attempted to stop a suspect for speeding and suspected DUI on Interstate 270 and Route 85 Friday morning around 2:45 a.m.

The suspect refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the Kingsbrook Community area in Frederick, where the suspect left their vehicle and started running.

At one point, the suspect started firing at the deputy and the deputy returned fire. The deputy hit the suspect and the deputy did not sustain any injuries.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the suspect, by ground, to Shock Trauma, where he is currently in stable condition.

FCSO deputies recovered a handgun on scene and there is no threat to the community.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. to update the community on this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and community members should expect a heavy police presence for quite some time.

