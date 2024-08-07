Suspect fatally stabs man during argument in Prince George's County

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Beltsville, Maryland.

The suspect is 39-year-old Francisco Ayala Alvarenga of College Park. Investigators are working to identify the victim, so his family can be notified.

Upon arrival, they located the victim outside suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just a short time after the stabbing, Division VI Beltsville division patrol officers located the suspect near the scene. He was taken into custody without incident. The initial investigation revealed Ayala Alvarenga stabbed the victim during an argument. They were known to each other.

The suspect is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case should contact police.