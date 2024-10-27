Suspect detained after man shot, killed following car crash in Prince George's County: police

article

A person was shot and killed following a car accident in Prince George’s County, police say.

Morningside Police officers and Prince George’s County police responded to the intersection of Suitland Road and Randolph Road in Morningside, Maryland for a report of a two-car crash.

Before police arrived at the scene, the incident turned confrontational and the caller told police that shots were fired.

According to investigators, an occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash fired a gun at an occupant of the other car following a verbal and physical altercation.

When they arrived, officers saw a man lying on Randolph Road. He was transported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The occupant who fired the handgun at the victim was detained at the scene by police and taken to the Prince George’s County Police Major Crimes Division.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation is being led by the PGPD Homicide Unit and is ongoing.