Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of community activist Cornelius McDonald in PG County

Published  December 3, 2024 12:55pm EST
FOX 5 DC

Prince George's County community remembers activist Cornelius McDonald

The Prince George's County community is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald. He was shot and killed outside a popular restaurant around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Landover and Lottsford Roads. Known as "Neil" to his friends, McDonald was a man with a mission. He was the executive director of "Stay Solid" - a D.C. based organization helping young adults navigate mental and behavioral health challenges. His family is now vowing to carry on his legacy and his light.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting outside Jasper's Restaurant in Prince George's County, Maryland. 

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey of Washington, DC. He’s charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro.

According to police, the suspect and victim were both customers at the restaurant and got into an argument prior to the fatal shooting outside the business. Police say the two were not known to each other prior to this incident.

Bailey is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections.