Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of community activist Cornelius McDonald in PG County

A suspect is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting outside Jasper's Restaurant in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey of Washington, DC. He’s charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro.

According to police, the suspect and victim were both customers at the restaurant and got into an argument prior to the fatal shooting outside the business. Police say the two were not known to each other prior to this incident.

Bailey is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections.