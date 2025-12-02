Suspect crashes into cars during police pursuit in Tysons

A police pursuit was caught on camera in Northern Virginia.

The suspect hit other cars during the chase and put lives in danger, but thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Caught on camera:

The man who was able to record part of the chase told FOX 5 on Monday that he is in shock.

The video shows the white SUV seemingly speeding on Chain Bridge Road with the tailgate wide open near Tysons Corner.

Seconds later, the driver appears to hit two cars at a stop light– and dangerously weaves in and out of traffic at the intersection this afternoon.

Fairfax County police were following behind with their lights and sirens on.

Eyewitness view:

"I was in shock, I couldn't believe I was seeing that in person, you know? I was just amazed how no one got hurt there," a teenage witness told FOX 5.

"I saw him in my rearview mirror flying up behind me. I was afraid he was going to rear end me," he went on to say.

It's not yet known why the driver was fleeing police, if they were caught or if any charges are being pressed.