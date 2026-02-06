Expand / Collapse search
DeMatha alum Olusegun Oluwatimi to play in Super Bowl LX

By Madison Ingram
Published  February 6, 2026 12:17pm EST
Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks center Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Ic

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Maryland native and DeMatha Catholic High School alum Olusegun Oluwatimi is playing in this year's Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. 

Local perspective:

"There are 38,000 high schools across America but there is only one DeMatha," Oluwatimi told FOX 5. "It's a Brotherhood."   

Oluwatimi says he appreciates DeMatha for making him the player he is today and credits them for producing several players in the NFL league. 

"There were five games this season where I played one of my DeMatha alums," said Oluwatimi.

The backstory:

Oluwatimi dreamt of playing professional football his entire life, despite having a "late start" in the seventh grade. 

After attending DeMatha, Oluwatimi enrolled at the United States Air Force Academy in 2017 and soon after, in 2018, transferred to the University of Virginia where he started in 32 consecutive games from 2019-2021. Oluwatimi graduated with an economics degree in 2021.  

As a graduate student, Oluwatimi transferred to play for the Wolverines at the University of Michigan in January 2022. By the end of that season, Oluwatimi was named first-team All-American along with receiving the Outland Trophy for the best interior lineman in college football and the Rimington Trophy for the best center.  

In 2023, Oluwatimi was drafted in the fifth round as the 154th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks. 


 

