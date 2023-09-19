Suspect charged with murder of 10-year-old girl shot on Mother's Day appears in court

The 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 10-year-old girl on Mother’s Day appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, just a day after he was taken into custody.

Koran Gregory has been charged with murder while armed. Police believe he was exchanging fire with another person when Arianna Davis was hit by a stray bullet on Sunday, May 14.

Gregory had his formal arraignment where his charges were read and he entered a plea. Bond was denied for Gregory as he awaits a court date for trial.

Not only has Davis’ family had to cope with grief following her death, they've had to navigate the trauma of a murder that happened at her funeral on June 6. A man was killed and a woman was injured at Washington National Cemetery as mourners gathered to remember Davis.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two funeral home companies.

Davis died three days after she was hit by gunfire while in the backseat of her family's car as they were driving through the 3700 block of Hayes Street, NE.

As they backed away from the scene, court documents say the family did not realize Davis had been hit until one of the younger children in the car said "Ari don't die." According to the documents, she had been shot in the head.

The family drove her to a nearby fire station and she was taken to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, Davis succumbed to her injuries.

At a news conference Monday, acting D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said community outrage brought an outpouring of tips that led to this arrest.

"This has to stop. I’ve said this over and over and over again. This type of senseless violence must stop. And we greatly appreciate the community’s support in helping us with some of these case closures," Smith said.

FOX 5 is still waiting for court documents that will shed more light on the alleged role Gregory played in this shooting.

Police made it clear they do have other suspects and are seeking more information on this Mother’s Day shooting.

"We know there are other suspects that are responsible for Ariana’s death," Smith said. "We ask the community to continue to assist us and provide information."

A $45,000 reward is still being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest. Call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.