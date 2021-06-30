Suspect charged in murder of 66-year-old former Chevy Chase official

A Rockville man has been arrested for the murder of a 66-year-old former Chevy Chase official, who was found shot to death in his Bethesda home last week.

READ MORE: Neighbors say murdered 66-year-old former Chevy Chase official was 'friendly'

Billy Phillips III, 36, of Rockville has been jailed without bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 66-year-old Bethesda man found shot to death in home

Geoffrey Biddle was found dead in his Windsor Lane home last Thursday after his colleagues asked police to check on him when he didn’t show up for work.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Montgomery County police say they arrested Phillips on Tuesday afternoon.

They have not indicated what might have motivated the murder.

Advertisement

He is scheduled for a bond review Wednesday afternoon.

