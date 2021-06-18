Suspect charged after VA police find missing teen, guns in car following high-speed chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old is in custody after leading Virginia State police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, a Virginia State Police trooper was passed by a Honda Civic going at 80 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on I-495.
When the trooper tried to pull the driver over, the Honda refused to stop and sped away in excess of 100 mph. A pursuit began and continued onto Lee Chapel Road until the Honda rear-ended a trailer being towed by a vehicle. The trooper couldn't stop in time and hit the back of Honda. The driver and two passengers then hopped out and fled on foot.
After a brief search, the driver, 18-year-old Malachi Handy, was found and taken into custody along with two 17-year-old female passengers. One of the teenage girls had been reported missing and has since been reunited with a family member. The other teen was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
Upon searching the car, which was reported stolen out of Virginia Police, officers found two loaded semi-automatic pistols.
Handy has been charged with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, two counts of abduction, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one felony count of hit-and-run, driving without a license and reckless driving.
No state police were injured during the course of the incident and no one in the vehicle towing the trailer was injured. The investigation remains active.
