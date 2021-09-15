Suspect caught on camera shooting into DC home, fleeing scene

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera shooting into a home in southeast D.C. last month.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 22 around 8:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jasper Street SE.

The victim was inside of their residence at the listed location when the suspect approached the outside of the home, brandished a handgun and shot into the residence.

The victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.