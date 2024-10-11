Suspect brandishes firearm assaults victim, and steals property in DC: police

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a robbery suspect in Southwest.

Police responded to the 700 block of Wharf Street on Thursday, October 10, for the report of a robbery. According to police, the suspect approached the victims brandished a firearm, assaulted one of the victims and took their property. The suspect then fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone with any information on this incident or that is able to identify the pictured suspect is asked to contact police.

