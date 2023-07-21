Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Fredericksburg

A male suspect brandishing a knife was fatally shot by police in Fredericksburg, Friday morning.

Police responded to 1400 block of Sunken Road Friday morning, after reports of a male brandishing a knife, physically assaulting an older man, and demanding money from multiple people in the area.

According to police, the suspect was given orders to drop the knife and did not comply. The suspect charged at the officer with the knife and the officer discharged his firearm, striking the offender.



Additional officers arrived on the scene and rendered life-saving measures. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police say the involved officer is currently on administrative leave while the investigation advances.

The name of the suspect and officer involved have not been released.