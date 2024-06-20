Suspect in deadly shooting at youth football game in Prince George's County arrested

A man has been arrested for the shooting at a youth football game in Prince George’s County that left a father dead and a 5-year-old injured.

Police say 29-year-old Dajuon Meniefield of Bowie has been charged with shooting and killing 33-year-old Christopher Mozee at Potomac High School over the weekend.

Mozee was in the bleachers at the youth football game around 11:20 a.m. when police say an argument broke out between him and Meniefield.

Police believe that’s when Meniefield pulled out a gun and began firing shots, hitting Mozee and the 5-year-old child.

When officers arrived, they found Mozee injured in the stands and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Meniefield was arrested with the assistance of the Hagerstown Police Department Thursday. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

Police say the motive for the shooting appears to be a dispute, adding that Mozee and Meniefield did know each other prior to the deadly incident.

Police say anyone with additional information in this case should call 301-516-2512 to speak to a homicide detective.