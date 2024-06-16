'It's out of control': 5-year-old injured, man killed in shooting at football game in Prince George's Co.

A man is dead and a child is in the hospital after a shooting at a football game in Prince George's County.

The man who was shot and killed at Potomac High School Saturday is a father. It all happened at a youth football game — a community event where children and dozens of people were enjoying the beautiful weather when chaos broke out in the bleachers.

"When I come outside, I see the helicopter and the ambulance and many people," said Pedro Diaz, who lives nearby.

People were frantic after hearing shots fired at the football game. Diaz was inside his Oxon Hill home when he noticed police rush to the back of Potomac High School to the field.

"A football game was taking place around 7-year-olds," Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The young children were playing when gunfire broke out just after 11:15 a.m. from the bleachers. Aziz says the shooting started as an argument between two adults, and ended in a fatality.

"That verbal altercation escalated into one individual producing a weapon and shooting that individual. He also shot another individual, a young person five years old," said Aziz

The two were both rushed to the hospital where the man died. The child has non life-threatening injuries.

Chief Aziz says right now it appears that the shooter and victim were known to each other and that the shooting doesn't seem random.

"I'd like to first offer our very, very sincere condolences to the family of the victim who is here at the game today who lost his life on what is Father's Day weekend," Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

A weekend where families were gathered to support a football fundraising event for a community member.

"Who were here today to celebrate, to watch their young people enjoy their favorite sport, and to have this happen is tragic. This will impact them for the rest of their lives," Aisha Braveboy; Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said.

Children were on the field, in the stands and just steps away like Diaz’s son, who has been to a game there before.

"It's kind of crazy because nothing that crazy has happened in my neighborhood," Diaz’s son told FOX 5.

"It’s out of control," Diaz said.

Chief Aziz says police do have a lead on a suspect. He’s asking for that person to turn themselves in, or anyone who knows the individual's whereabouts to call 911, to help bring some closure to a family who just lost a parent a day before Father’s Day.