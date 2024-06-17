Police identify father shot, killed at football game in Prince George's County

Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting at a youth football game in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Mozee died after being shot during the game at Potomac High School on Saturday.

The young father was injured around 11:20 a.m. on June 15 while at the school on Boydell Avenue.

Children were on the field, in the stands and just steps away from the deadly crime.

Police say they received a call about the shooting and found Mozee in the bleachers seriously wounded. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred following a verbal argument and they say Mozee is believed to have known the suspect.

"That verbal altercation escalated into one individual producing a weapon and shooting that individual. He also shot another individual, a young person five years old," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The 5-year-old's injuries were non-life-threatening and the child is expected to be ok.

The search for the suspect is ongoing. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or knows the individual's whereabouts is asked to call 911, to help bring some closure to a family who just lost a parent a day before Father’s Day.