The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the Southeast D.C. shooting that ended the city’s 12-day homicide-free streak last month. Richard Holmes, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, or felony murder. The deceased has been identified as Franck Foute Mohdjiom, 31, of Southeast, D.C.



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has made an arrest in the Southeast D.C. shooting that ended the city’s 12-day homicide-free streak last month.

On Sept. 23, Richard Holmes, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, or felony murder, according to police.

The backstory:

At 12:24 a.m. on Aug. 26, officers responded to the 300 block of Anacostia Road, where a man was found with a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed, police say.

The deceased has since been identified as Franck Foute Mohdjiom, 31, of Southeast, D.C.

Prior to Mohdjiom's death, the last homicide in D.C. that had been reported occurred on Aug. 13 at around 11 a.m., according to police. Trump’s federal takeover began on Aug. 11, followed by the arrival of National Guard troops on Aug. 12.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.