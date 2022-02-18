Suspect arrested in DC Days Inn hotel shooting that left 1 woman dead, 4 others injured: police

Authorities have a suspect in custody in a shooting at a hotel in Northwest D.C. that left a woman dead and four others injured.

Police say 18-year-old Gerald Thomas of Temple Hills was arrested Saturday on second degree murder charges. The arrest came just one day after police announced they were looking for Thomas.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Gerald Thomas (DC Police)

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 27 at the Days Inn in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Officials say 20 year-old Dasha Cleary of Waldorf was killed in the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police say four other people were also hurt as result of the shooting.

Two women were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries and two men took themselves to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Officials have not released an update on their conditions.