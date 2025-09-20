Suspect accused of driving through homeless encampment in Prince George's County, 1 injured

article

The Brief A person was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving their car through a homeless encampment in Prince George's County. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still investigating why the person was allegedly trying to run others over.



Police arrested a person accused of driving through a homeless encampment in Prince George's County on Saturday, injuring one person.

What we know:

The attack happened around 2 p.m. behind a McDonald's on University Boulevard in the Adelphi community in Prince George's County. Officers responded to reports that there was someone trying to hit people with their car.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers arrested the driver of the car.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the driver, and said they were still investigating a motive behind the alleged attack.