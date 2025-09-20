Suspect accused of driving through homeless encampment in Prince George's County, 1 injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police arrested a person accused of driving through a homeless encampment in Prince George's County on Saturday, injuring one person.
What we know:
The attack happened around 2 p.m. behind a McDonald's on University Boulevard in the Adelphi community in Prince George's County. Officers responded to reports that there was someone trying to hit people with their car.
SUGGESTED: 2 victims stabbed, assaulted by 4 females in Northeast DC: police
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers arrested the driver of the car.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the driver, and said they were still investigating a motive behind the alleged attack.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Police Department.