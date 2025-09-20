Expand / Collapse search

2 victims stabbed, assaulted by 4 females in Northeast DC: police

By
Published  September 20, 2025 12:43pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • Two individuals were assaulted with a knife during a stabbing incident in Northeast D.C..
    • The assault, which involved four Black females, was cleared by arrest on September 20.
    • The two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Northeast D.C., leaving two people injured. The assault involved four Black females, one of whom was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

What we know:

On September 19, at 7:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, who reported that they were assaulted by four Black females, one of whom used a knife, causing "possible internal injuries."

One suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The two victims were also taken to a local hospital for further medical attention. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The Source: This article is based on a public incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.