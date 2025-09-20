2 victims stabbed, assaulted by 4 females in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Northeast D.C., leaving two people injured. The assault involved four Black females, one of whom was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
What we know:
On September 19, at 7:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, who reported that they were assaulted by four Black females, one of whom used a knife, causing "possible internal injuries."
One suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The two victims were also taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
The Source: This article is based on a public incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department.