Suspect arrested for string of fires in Northwest DC

Fire officials have a suspect in custody after several fires were set over the past week in Northwest D.C.

DC Fire and EMS officials say the first fire happened on June 24 in a dumpster in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue. The second fire broke out in a trash can along the 3800 block of Legation Street on June 25. Then on June 27, police say, five separate trash cans were set on fire also in the 3800 block of Legation Street. The final fire broke out in a residential garage along the 3800 block of Morrison Street on June 30. Fire officials said all the fires happened during the early morning hours.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Authorities said as they were canvassing the neighborhood after the latest fire on Thursday, they arrested a suspect and charged him with arson for the garage fire on Morrison Street and malicious/destruction of property for the trash can fires on Legation Street. Police identified the suspect as 41 year-old Devoy Howard.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incidents, and ask anyone with information on the case to call fire investigators at 202-673-2776.