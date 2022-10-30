Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in Upper Marlboro parking lot

article

A man was taken into custody for a stabbing that happened in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro in Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the stabbing in a parking lot located in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:40 a.m. on October 30.

Once there, officers found a man lying outside on the ground suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, identified as Ian Persaud, 34, of Upper Marlboro, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say investigators identified the suspect in the case as Joshua Molette Anderson, 24, of Upper Marlboro, and took him into custody.

Anderson faces several charges related to the incident, including first and second degree murder.

He is being held in custody without bond.

Investigators are still working to establish a motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS.