Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building

A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the early morning hours of October 28.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at the scene, and once there they found the victim unconscious in the hallway of the apartment building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Maurice Frazier, 38, of Southeast, D.C.

Police did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

Investigators say Hickson faces a second degree murder charge in the case.