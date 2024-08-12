Suspect arrested, charged after man found dead in Greenbelt Park

article

U.S. Park Police are investigating after a man was found dead at Greenbelt Park in Maryland.

USPP says the victim was found in the park around 9 a.m. Monday with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, USPP officers identified and arrested a suspect.

No additional details have been released about the victim’s injuries or the suspect’s identity.

Officials say there is no ongoing danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

