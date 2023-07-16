Suspect arrested after pulling out machete near Montgomery County Metro stop

A man was arrested after pulling out a machete and threatening another man near a Montgomery County Metro stop, police say.

Police say just after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officers responded to the 5400 block of Marinelli Road — near the North Bethesda Metro Station — for a report of an assault.

According to officers, there was an argument between two men when one of the men brandished a machete and threatened the other.

The victim managed to get into his vehicle, left the scene and contacted the police.

Officers located the suspect close to the area where the crime occurred and took him into custody.