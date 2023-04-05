Suspect accused of stabbing man to death after argument on Metrobus in Wheaton arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred in Wheaton last week.

Montgomery County police arrested Tyrone Joseph Curtis on Friday, April 14 in Silver Spring. The 34-year-old is accused of killing 28-year-old Amontae Robert Cunningham after the two were involved in a verbal altercation on a Metrobus.

Detectives believe that Cunningham and Curtis began arguing while on the bus and Curtis pulled out a knife. The bus driver, police said, was able to deescalate the situation, however, the argument continued, and the driver stopped the bus on Amherst Ave., where they say Cunningham got off the bus and Curtis followed him.

Police believe Curtis allegedly stabbed Cunningham and walked away.

Cunningham was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Curtis as the suspect through an investigation, and on April 10, applied for a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. Police previously mentioned they waited for a Red Line train to stop and observed a man matching the suspect description getting off the train. Curtis was located on University Boulevard West and taken into custody.

Police said Curtis was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.