Suspect accused of shooting US Park Police officer in Northwest confirmed dead

The gunman who allegedly shot a U.S. Park Police officer Wednesday in Northwest has been pronounced dead.

U.S. Park Police spokesperson Thomas Twiname made the announcement during an evening press conference close to the scene of the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2 people shot, including US Park Police Officer in Northwest

According to Twiname, the shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street across from M Street Towers. First responders found the suspect and the officer suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and while the officer, Twiname said, is recovering, the alleged gunman has succumbed to his injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2 people shot, including a U.S. Park Police Officer in Northwest

Twiname mentioned that the suspect's firearm was recovered from the scene.

U.S. Park Police plans to continue its investigation into the matter and will release the bodycam footage within 30 days.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.