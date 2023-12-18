USPP release bodycam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting in Northwest

The U.S. Park Police released body-worn camera footage Monday from a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

The footage shows the November 22 shooting on the 1100 block of M street NW.

USPP say the encounter started when officers witnessed a suspected drug violation and attempted to confront one of the suspects near 12th Street NW and Massachusetts Avenue NW around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect took off running. At some point, the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at an officer and fired shots, and police reportedly fired back. Both the officer and suspect were struck after several rounds of gunfire.

The suspect was identified in November as 30-year-old Turell Delonte Campbell.

Based on the video released, Campbell appears armed and points a gun at the officer.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds. Campbell was taken to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

D.C. police are investigating, and the case is being reviewed by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office.