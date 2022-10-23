Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police

Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C.

According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station.

Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on the escalator entering the station, and stole a bag and a scooter from the woman.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators released the following photos of the suspect:

Credit: Metro Transit Police Department

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call MTPD at 202-962-2121 or text "MyMTPD" to 696873.