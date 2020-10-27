Survey shows Maryland educators concerned about reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

A survey of Maryland teachers finds that a strong majority don't think schools will be able to open safety for full in-person learning over the next several months as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The survey, from GBAO, says 77 percent of educators don't believe that physically reopening schools can be done safely in the near future. The majority of teachers also support having safety precautions in place before reopening.

In addition, most of those surveyed support the survey's nine requirements they say schools may consider when physically reopening. Those requirement include daily sanitation of schools, hand sanitizer being readily available, having adequate air ventilation, and having in place procedures for anyone who tests positive to be isolated and for contact tracing.

